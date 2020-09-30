Immediate polls after debate:

With over 217,000 voting.

CNN, naturally:

CNN Instant Poll of debate-watchers on who won: 60% Biden

28% Trump — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 30, 2020

Telemundo, surprising:

Now with video: @TelemundoNews asked their viewers who won the debate (Trump 66-34).

Anchor Felicidad Aveleyra: this isn't scientific! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ASk56HOOmd — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 30, 2020