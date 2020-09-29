Via Fox News:

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris makes remarks at Florida Memorial University in Miami, Florida.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris faced renewed scrutiny for her lack of press availability on Monday after she abruptly exited the stage after a speech in North Carolina in which she criticized President Trump’s bid to fill a Supreme Court seat before the election.

Harris did not take any questions from the media after her speech at Shaw University, one of North Carolina’s historically black colleges and universities. The event was closed to the general public and attended only by news reporters, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

