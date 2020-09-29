Via Daily Caller:

Donors have raised over $500,000 on a Christian fundraising website for Kyle Rittenhouse who was arrested and charged with killing two rioters and injuring one during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in late August.

The webpage, called GiveSendGo, has collected over $526,000 at the time of publishing with nearly 12,400 individual donations to support the 17-year-old’s legal defense. The page surpassed its $500,000 goal on Monday, according to the New York Post.

“Kyle Rittenhouse just defended himself from a brutal attack by multiple members of the far-leftist group ANTIFA – the experience was undoubtedly a brutal one, as he was forced to take two lives to defend his own,” the fundraiser’s description says.

