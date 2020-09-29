Via Daily Caller:

This is part one of a series of stories about Shelby Talcott’s arrest in Louisville.

“They put us on the ground,” was the last text I sent. 11:02 pm.

Then I called my editor. 11:07 pm. No dice. Not sure what he would do anyhow. The police were closing in.

These were my last communications, to the Daily Caller’s chief video director and editor-in-chief, moments before I was to spend 16 hours at a detention center in Louisville, Kentucky, despite being identified and confirmed as a member of the press.

Here’s what happened.

Almost an hour earlier, just after 10 pm, I was just half a mile away from the main protest site covering a press conference from Louisville Chief of Police Robert Schroeder. He was giving an update on two officers who were shot earlier in the evening.

