Via Breaking 911:

PHILADELHIA — A mother and daughter pleaded guilty but mentally ill to five counts of first-degree murder and one count of criminal conspiracy Monday in the slayings of their relatives, three of them children, last year in their apartment in Morrisville.

Shana Selena Decree, 47, and her 21-year-old daughter Dominique Kiaran Decree will serve five consecutive life sentences as part of the negotiated plea, which was accepted by President Judge Wallace H. Bateman, Jr., who described the case as “horrific and sad at the same time.”

Between Feb. 23 and Feb. 25, 2019, the pair killed Shana Decree’s children, Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13, both of Morrisville; as well as Shana Decree’s sister, Jamilla Campbell, 42, of Trenton, New Jersey, and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters Imani and Erika Allen.

