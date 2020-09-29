Via NY Post:

Fired FBI agent Peter Strzok has claimed that some of his letters and texts were “altered” before they were submitted as evidence by lawyers fighting to clear former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn’s lawyers had included the messages in a fresh filing last Thursday, claiming they proved “outrageous, deliberate misconduct by FBI and DOJ — playing games with the life of a national hero.”

But a lawyer for Strzok — one of the special agents who interviewed Flynn about Russian “collusion” — wrote to the judge Monday insisting that some of the documents “appear to have been altered.”

“On at least two occasions, there were handwritten additions, not written by Mr. Strzok, inserting dates, apparently designed to indicate the date or dates on which the notes were written,” his attorney, Aitan Goelman, wrote.

The letter to US District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan included two of the notes, highlighting in yellow how dates appeared to be different penmanship.

“On at least one occasion, the date added is wrong and could be read to suggest that a meeting at the White House happened before it actually did,” Goelman said.

