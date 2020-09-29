Via MRC:

An immigrant store owner who has slept in his Louisville store for more than 122 nights straight to protect it from rioters was verbally accosted outside his shop this week by “protesters” demanding he declare that “black lives matter.”

According to the New York Post, Fadi Faouri, a Jordanian immigrant who came to the U.S. as a teenager, has bunked in his store since violent riots broke out following the March 13 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her apartment after police executed a raid in connection with Taylor and her drug-dealing ex-boyfriend. In their alleged demand for “justice,” Black Lives Matter rioters began looting and torching shops in downtown Louisville, including those around the VIP Smoke Shop that Faouri’s owned for eight years. Many store owners have watched helplessly as their businesses are robbed, damaged or outright destroyed – but Faouri doesn’t plan on being one of them.

“Stuff is being damaged on a nightly basis, people are shooting at each other every night,” said Faouri, who’s had the shop for eight years. “Every night we have a new store that got looted. They break in, they take whatever and go. They walk away.”

Keep reading…