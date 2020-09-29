The Trump campaign wants the Biden campaign to allow a third party to inspect the ears of the debaters for electronic devices or transmitters. The President has consented to this inspection, but Biden has not – so far. (2/3)
— Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 29, 2020
The Biden campaign requested two breaks (one every thirty minutes) during tonight’s program, which was denied by their Trump counterparts, in negotiations over the last several weeks. (3/3)
— Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 29, 2020
Really telling stuff here
Trump requested a third party ear inspection… Biden refused
Biden requested a break every 30 minutes… Trump refused pic.twitter.com/89wO4dwkqD
— Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 29, 2020