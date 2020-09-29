Black bloc terrorist tries to kill a Seattle police officer by hitting him in the head with a bat. The Council and Mayor will say nothing. pic.twitter.com/L7Giudj8Ey

Via KOMO:

SEATTLE — KOMO News has learned a teenager arrested for one of the fires set during recent riots on Capitol Hill is suspected of additional serious crimes.

This comes amid growing concern and frustration that people accused of serious crimes during protests aren’t being held accountable.

19-year-old Jacob Greenburg faced a judge Monday after Seattle Police said he lit dumpsters on fire during the ‘Every Night Direct Demonstration’ last weekend.

Now, according to court documents, Greenburg is a, “strong suspect for another arson attack on the East Precinct,” where several people threw Molotov cocktails Sept. 1 at the precinct while officers were inside.

