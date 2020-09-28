Via NY Post:

A Chicago woman has been charged with fatally stabbing her 5-year-old daughter, police said.

Simone Austin, 27, was arrested early Saturday on one count of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Serenity Arrington in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police told the Chicago Tribune.

The girl, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a statement.

Austin was taken into custody after she “approached” officers at the scene, police said.

The girl’s death was ruled a homicide due to multiple stab wounds to the neck, the Tribune reports.

Austin was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Monday, police said.

