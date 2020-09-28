Via My Northwest:

As attacks against law enforcement surge, one Snohomish councilmember posted a “good reminder” to use Molotov Cocktails. And the local police union is livid.

Snohomish County Councilmember Megan Dunn, a Democrat representing the county’s 2nd district, posted the offensive imagery and message on her personal Facebook account. After an uproar, she deleted the post, but it was already screenshot and distributed.

Dunn denies that it encourages violence, claiming it’s simply a “counter-culture cross stitching project.”

