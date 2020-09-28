Via NY Post:

President Trump on Monday taunted Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for effectively refusing his request for a pre-debate drug test.

“Joe Biden just announced that he will not agree to a Drug Test. Gee, I wonder why?” Trump tweeted ahead of his first debate with Biden in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Biden did not directly refuse Trump’s drug-test request, but his campaign made clear he would not consent to one ahead of the event in Cleveland.

The former vice president laughed off the idea at a Sunday press conference. “He’s almost… no, I have no comment,” he said with a smile.

Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said later that Biden “intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it.”

