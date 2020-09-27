So who leaked it and they need to be prosecuted. But this supports everything Trump said and that there’s no connections to Russia.

Via Twitchy:

The New York Times is out with a huge scoop and somehow obtained thousands of tax returns for President Trump and related entities going back “more than two decades”:

The New York Times has obtained tax-return data extending over more than two decades for Mr. Trump and the hundreds of companies that make up his business organization, including detailed information from his first two years in office. It does not include his personal returns for 2018 or 2019. This article offers an overview of The Times’s findings; additional articles will be published in the coming weeks.

So, who leaked it? The NYT said it was someone with legal access to the information:

Keep reading…