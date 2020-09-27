Drop it now.

Via Fox News:

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe will testify on Oct. 6, adding that “something else … more damning” is coming amid fallout over the controversial Steele dossier.

Graham also wants to hear testimony from FBI agent William Barnett, he told “Sunday Morning Futures.” Barnett served on Robert Mueller’s team and said he believed the special counsel’s prosecution of former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn was part of an attitude to “get Trump.”

“When you look at what Mr. Barnett says and the way they defrauded the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] court, you get a clear picture that these people are on a mission to go after Trump,” Graham said on Sunday. “Can you imagine if the shoe were on the other foot, that if the Republicans had done this? There’s a day of reckoning coming. Just stay tuned, and there’s more coming. There’s something else coming, more damning than this, believe it or not.”

