Via NY Post:

Joe Biden on Sunday accused President Trump of nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to “steal away” health care from millions of Americans by getting rid of the Affordable Care Act.

“President Trump sees a chance to fulfill his explicit mission: steal away the vital protections of the ACA from countless families that have come to rely on them for their health, their financial security, the lives of those they love,” he said during a news conference in his hometown of Wilmington, Del.

“There is no mystery about what’s happening here. President Trump was trying to throw out the Affordable Care Act. He’s been trying to do it for the last four years. Republican Party has been trying to eliminate it for a decade,” the former vice president continued, adding that the Supreme Court upheld the 2010 law twice.

But he said the Trump White House has found a “loophole” to kill Obamacare in the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18.

