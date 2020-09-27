Via Daily Caller:

2020 is a pivotal election year — perhaps the most important of our lifetime. I know, I know, we hear this every presidential election year.

But that’s precisely the problem: the perception that each election is the most important in our nation’s history, coupled with the erosion of the sanctity of our elections, has created a feedback loop of partisan rhetoric and escalation that ultimately threatens to make this common refrain a reality and push us to the brink of another civil war.

That perception manifested itself in Michael Anton’s 2016 essay “The Flight 93 Election.” Anton criticized conservatives who were still on the fence about then-candidate Donald Trump and compared the stakes of the election to those for the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 on 9/11. With everything to lose in the event of a Clinton victory, conservatives had no choice but to endure Trump’s numerous flaws, “charge the cockpit” and commit to an all-or-nothing gamble.

