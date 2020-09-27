Via Daily Caller:

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday compared President Donald Trump to Joseph Goebbels, the head of Nazi Germany’s propaganda efforts.

“He’s sort of like Goebbels,” the former vice president said in an interview on MSNBC. “You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge.”

Biden was responding to a question from host Stephanie Ruhle about Trump’s allegations that he is a socialist.

“One of the things he says over and over is that you will push a socialist agenda,” Ruhle said.

