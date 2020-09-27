Spoke with officer at hospital. He is resting and will be ok. Bumps and bruises. He was not shot. Harbor units responding pursued suspect and took him into custody.

Via KTLA:

A Los Angeles police officer suffered a head injury when he was attacked by an assailant Saturday night inside the Harbor Division police station in San Pedro, authorities said.

“Some individual came into the Harbor station, and when an officer went to speak with him, some type of confrontation occurred where we believe an officer was disarmed,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

Early Sunday, Moore tweeted: “Spoke with officer at hospital. He is resting and will be ok. Bumps and bruises. He was not shot. Harbor units responding pursued suspect and took him into custody.”

Keep reading…