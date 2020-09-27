Via NY Post:
Dramatic video shows NYPD officers, some in riot gear, arrest a group of protesters in the midst of outdoor diners in the West Village on Saturday night.
The protesters — who were later hit with charges that include disorderly conduct — had been gathered on the sidewalk and a pedestrian island on Hudson Street near 10th Street.
Facing them across the street was a large group of bike cops, according to a video of the incident.
An automated police announcement warned against restricting pedestrian or vehicular traffic.