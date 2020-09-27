Via NY Post:

Dramatic video shows NYPD officers, some in riot gear, arrest a group of protesters in the midst of outdoor diners in the West Village on Saturday night.

The protesters — who were later hit with charges that include disorderly conduct — had been gathered on the sidewalk and a pedestrian island on Hudson Street near 10th Street.

Facing them across the street was a large group of bike cops, according to a video of the incident.

An automated police announcement warned against restricting pedestrian or vehicular traffic.

Keep reading…