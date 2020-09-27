So where’s the media coverage of this, besides some local coverage that suggests it’s a driver that drove into a “BLM protest?”

A car reportedly plowed through a crowd in California as Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with counter-protesters. This is the third vehicle to hit protesters in California in just one week.

The incident in Yorba Linda, California reportedly occurred after counter-protesters crossed the highway to confront Black Lives Matter demonstrators. Initial reports suggested that the white sedan tore through both groups as their demonstrations met in a parking lot, but footage shows that the driver got in [her] car following an argument with Trump supporters and ripped through them.

Police arrested the driver, 40-year-old Tatiana Turner, and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

