WATCH: A car ripped through a crowd of Trump supporters at a BLM counterprotest in Yorba Linda. It was clearly deliberate and the driver did not stop even as the Trump crowd gathered to tend to the wounded. Trump supporters did NOT attack the driver. pic.twitter.com/f9nu6L0WBu

So where’s the media coverage of this, besides some local coverage that suggests it’s a driver that drove into a “BLM protest?”

Via Post Millennial:

A car reportedly plowed through a crowd in California as Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with counter-protesters. This is the third vehicle to hit protesters in California in just one week.

The incident in Yorba Linda, California reportedly occurred after counter-protesters crossed the highway to confront Black Lives Matter demonstrators. Initial reports suggested that the white sedan tore through both groups as their demonstrations met in a parking lot, but footage shows that the driver got in [her] car following an argument with Trump supporters and ripped through them.

Police arrested the driver, 40-year-old Tatiana Turner, and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

Keep reading…