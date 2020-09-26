120+ days of riots, arson, attempted murder, actual murder and THIS is what she is worried about.

Via Reuters:

Thousands of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys group were expected in Portland, Oregon on Saturday as police prepared for clashes in a city that has become the epicenter of sometimes deadly political violence in the run up to the Nov. 3 election.

Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a weekend state of emergency for Oregon’s biggest city, saying “white supremacist groups” were travelling from out of state to attend an event the Proud Boys say was organized to “end domestic terrorism.”

The self-declared “Western chauvinist” Proud Boys have publicized the protest on Facebook for weeks, despite the social network’s pledge to block such pages, according to images provided by the Tech Transparency Project seen by Reuters. Facebook said on Friday that it had removed the pages.

The pro-Trump, pro-gun rights Proud Boys publicly denounce violence, but members wearing trademark black and yellow polo shirts often brawl with left-wing opponents at rallies.

