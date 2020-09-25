FBI Director Wray: "We have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or otherwise. We have seen voter fraud at the local level from time to time." pic.twitter.com/PRLS0zVqVt

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows criticized FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday after the top law enforcement official told a congressional committee that the agency has seen no evidence of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Wray testified the FBI had “not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise” during an appearance before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday. His remarks contradicted the stance of President Trump, who has claimed that mail-in ballots are vulnerable to fraud.

