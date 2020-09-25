Via NY Post:

“Family Guy” has announced its replacement casting for Cleveland Brown.

Arif Zahir will take over the role.

Mike Henry, who is white, has voiced Brown since the Seth MacFarlane-helmed show began in 1999. In June, amidst protests against police brutality towards black Americans following the killing of George Floyd, he announced that he was stepping down from the role. “I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color,” he said.

Henry is not departing the show, as he will continue to voice side characters such as Bruce the Performance Artist and Herbert the Pedophile. He’ll still be Cleveland’s voice in Season 18, which premieres on Sunday, but Zahir will take over the role as Season 19 goes into production.

Zahir is a YouTube star with over 6 million subscribers who has previously done impressions of Cleveland Brown, along with real-world celebrities and politicians.

