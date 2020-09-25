Via Fox News:

NBA playoffs return after league, players agree to 3-point plan to promote social justice; reaction from FOX Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard.

Former NBA guard Kenny Smith walked off the “NBA on TNT” set in August in solidarity with players who refused to play in their playoff game over the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

Smith left the set just minutes after TNT began a special edition broadcast during what would have been the network’s coverage of a playoff matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets. While seen as a powerful move, one of Smith’s colleagues said he was “pissed” over it.

