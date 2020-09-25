And now we know why she dug her claws into Harry and ruined his family.

Via NY Post:

Meghan Markle harbors serious ambitions to run for president of the United States, according to a report.

After the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry dumped royal duties with their historic Megxit this year, the 39-year-old former “Suits” star now has her eye on the White House, a close friend told Vanity Fair.

“One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” the unidentified friend told the mag.

“I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president,” the friend added of rumors of a 2024 run.

Her biographer, Omid Scobie, also previously claimed that the former actress “has her eyes set on the US presidency.”

