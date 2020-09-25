Via MMA-Mania:

It’s what’s being called the $100 million headache.

UFC color commentator and podcasting deity Joe Rogan signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Spotify earlier this year, but it seems not everyone associated with the digital streaming service wants to be part of the “Experience.”

Despite several internal meetings, select staffers were reportedly dissatisfied with the way senior management responded to Rogan’s controversial material, which prior to finding its way to Spotify, aired exclusively on the longtime funnyman’s YouTube channel.

