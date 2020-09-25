This ‘cowboy’ rode a horse down a busy highway in support of #KidsLivesMatter , a movement demanding greater investment in youth programs and other needs of children in Chicago pic.twitter.com/h9EM8oiyob

BLM guy who Lori Lightfoot engaged as the ‘Census Cowboy’ even after he was a revealed on video to have been saying ‘fuck the police’ and ‘fuck 12,’ the BLM/rioter slogan.

Via WTTW:

The horse ridden for 7.5 miles on the Dan Ryan Expressway during an impromptu protest Monday by a man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” would not have survived without immediate treatment and may still be euthanized, according to Cook County prosecutors, who said the treatment of the horse was the equivalent of forcing an 80-year-old woman run a full marathon.

Adam Hollingsworth, 33, was held on $25,000 bond during a court appearance Wednesday after he was charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to an animal, as well as misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, trespassing and other traffic offenses. He must pay 10% of that amount, $2,500, to be released from jail.

Hollingsworth has also been dubbed the “Census Cowboy” for his work with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to boost census participation in Chicago. He said he rode the horse on the expressway during rush hour in support of the #KidsLivesMatter movement — an initiative that aims to raise awareness and motivate residents to fill out the census to help communities receive better funding.

Keep reading…