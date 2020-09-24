Via NY Post:

The Chinese government has expanded its number of internment camps in the Xinjiang province despite its claims to the contrary, researchers have found.

Researchers at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank that is also US-backed, unveiled the findings of the Xinjiang Data Project on Thursday, which showed that at least 61 detention centers were expanded since July 2019.

Both at that time and now, Chinese government officials had claimed that they were winding down their mass internment practices.

ASPI’s investigation, which took place over two years, tells a different story, identifying 380 detention centers. The number is over 100 more than was previously known.

About 14 of these camps were still under construction this year, despite government officials saying that all detainees had “graduated” and thus returned to society.

The report stated that only eight camps showed signs of that they were being shut down.

