Lock them up.

Via Fox News:

The Justice Department announced Thursday charges against more than 300 people who allegedly committed crimes since the end of May “under the guise” of peaceful protests, Fox News has learned.

The hundreds of people were arrested in 29 states and are accused of federal crimes ranging from attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, damaging federal property, and arson, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

Of the more than 300 people arrest, roughly 80 were charged with crimes involving arson and the use of explosives, while 35 were charged in connection with assaults against law enforcement officers, all but one of which are alleged to have occurred in Oregon. About 15 people were charged with allegedly damaging federal property, the department said.

