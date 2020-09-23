Via NY Post:

The report cites Kerry’s answers last year to a reporter’s questions about Hunter Biden and the Burisma natural gas company following a campaign appearance with former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I had no knowledge about any of that. None. No,” Kerry said, according to an account posted on Twitter at the time.

When pressed further, Kerry — who served with Joe Biden under former President Barack Obama — doubled down on his denial.

“What would I know about any no. Why would I know about any company or any individual? No. The answer is no. No communication. No nothing,” he said.

Kerry made the remarks in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Dec. 8, 2019, three days after endorsing Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary.

