Biden is in big trouble.

Via ABC:

Donald Trump’s economic argument pushes back against Joe Biden’s pitch that he can better handle the coronavirus pandemic in Florida and Arizona alike, producing closely divided presidential contests in both states in new ABC News/Washington Post polls.

The critical Arizona Senate race, where the Democrats are pinning their hopes for control of the chamber, is also essentially tied in the new survey there.

See PDF for full results, charts and tables.

Registered voters in Florida split almost precisely evenly for the president, 47%-48%, Trump versus Biden, while it’s 51%-47% among those most likely to vote. In Arizona, the presidential race stands at 47%-49% among registered voters and 49%-48% among likely voters. None of these differences is statistically significant.

