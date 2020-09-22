Via Daily Mail:

Actress and ‘Defund the police’ activist Alyssa Milano was quick to call cops when she believed an armed gunman was on her Bell Canyon property on Sunday morning.

The call ignited a response that included seven Ventura County Sheriffs’ vehicles, one K-9 unit, a police helicopter and one Los Angeles Fire Department team that sat down the street on standby.

DailyMail.com has obtained exclusive photos showing the first responders coming to the aid of the 47-year-old at her five bed, six bath, 8,000 square foot, $2.5 million home in the upscale gated community that sits just 20 minutes north of Los Angeles.

A neighbor tells DailyMail.com, ‘We first noticed the helicopter circling overhead very low and knew something was going on, it’s usually such a quiet community. Then we saw all the police cars parked in front of Alyssa’s home. They had their guns at the ready and seemed very serious.’

