Via Fox News:

Costco has stopped carrying products from a pimento cheese brand owned by a South Carolina mayor who called the Black Lives Matter and Antifa movements “terror organizations.”

Brian Henry, the mayor of Pawleys Island and owner of Palmetto Cheese, told the Georgetown Times that the company’s products were being pulled “as a matter of normal business” and that the wholesale retailer rotates items in and out regularly.

“We remain optimistic that Palmetto Cheese will be back on the shelves in the not-too-distant future,” Henry told the Times.

