Bill Clinton secretly met socialite-turned-accused sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell for an “intimate” dinner in 2014 — well after reports that she and perv pal Jeffrey Epstein had abused at least one teen, a report said Tuesday.

The former president joined Maxwell — who is now cooling her heels in a Brooklyn jail cell on charges involving the alleged sex abuse of young women — and a small group of friends for the meal in Los Angeles after a celebrity gala that February, sources told the Daily Beast.

“This is an intimate dinner with Clinton in LA,” an aghast source told the website.

“Think of all the people [Clinton] knows in LA — and Ghislaine gets to attend.”

