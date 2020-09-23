Nonsense.

BOOKER: “I will tell you this. It is so insulting to the struggles of many people like my family who overcame so much of this same kind of rank racism that he’s spouting that way. To use me as a bogeyman, as a scary figure, this is one of those times that social media actually has been a gift to me because I watched the way people responded as many people volunteered to have me move into their neighborhoods, especially suggesting that I might also shovel their snow. So, I — I — I’m tired, I really am exhausted. At the end of this man’s time as president, he has pushed every racially divisive nerve possible in this country. He has tried to pit people against each other, whipping up fear, making American afraid of American, that kind of demagoguery has got to go.”