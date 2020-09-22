The losing for Democrats won’t end there.

Via Dailycaller:

Joy Behar said Tuesday that Republicans had already won the battle for control of the Supreme Court.

Behar made the comment during a segment of ABC’s “The View,” adding that Democrats should be moving on to fights they might be able to win, such as control of the Senate. (RELATED: ‘Blow Up The Entire System’: Don Lemon Is Ready To Scrap The Electoral College, Pack The Court)

WATCH:

“We were talking about the replacement for Justice Ginsburg,” Whoopi Goldberg began. “Joy, what’s your feeling?”

“You know, I was thinking about the Supreme Court, because we’ve lost that battle,” Behar said. “I don’t want to talk about the Republicans anymore. We’ve lost the battle. That doesn’t mean we lost the Senate. These are the states up for grabs Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.”

