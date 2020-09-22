UNHINGED: CNN’s Don Lemon: “we’re going to have to blow up the entire system” https://t.co/RJ7tTPEyyd pic.twitter.com/gA5UftwnDy

CNN, part of the radical Democratic Party.

Via Fox News:

CNN anchor Don Lemon suggested on Monday that radical change is necessary in order for the “majority” to have a bigger say in government.

During his nightly handoff with primetime colleague Chris Cuomo, Lemon floated a solution for the masses who are disenfranchised by both parties.

“We’re going to have to blow up the entire system,” Lemon said.

“I don’t know about that,” Cuomo reacted, who argued that Americans just have to vote.

“You know what we’re going to have to do?… You’re going to have to get rid of the electoral college,” Lemon continued. “Because the minority in this country get to decide who our judges are and who our president is. Is that fair?”

Keep reading…