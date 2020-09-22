Thank you @TuckerCarlson for having me on to discuss my proposal to hold those who participate in violent assemblies accountable and to prevent localities from defunding law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/bJm5IojgaS

He’s putting serious consequences on their criminal actions.

Via Fox News:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced a new law to counter violent protests that have rocked the state and country since the police custody death of George Floyd in late May.

DeSantis’ announcement came during a press conference at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Under the new law, anyone found guilty of throwing objects at police and law enforcement officers would be subject to a minimum six-month jail sentence. It also imposes felony penalties for protesters who block roadways, topple monuments or harass people.

“There’s going to be a ton of bricks raining down on you,” DeSantis said of protesters who break the law.

