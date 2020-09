Joe Biden admits he is hiding his Supreme Court list from the American peoplehttps://t.co/sKmqRfHX8Y pic.twitter.com/e2LaN4MljB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2020

When asked if voters have a right to know who he'd nominate to the Supreme Court, Biden insists, “no they don’t”https://t.co/uO3MJGb1ck pic.twitter.com/K8XoIIP1Oe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2020

He doesn’t even rule out court packing.

Joe Biden on court packing: “I’m not going to answer that question”https://t.co/474yMypd1T pic.twitter.com/FZhkF8oJSq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2020