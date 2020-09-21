Defund the United Nations. Now.

Via NY Post:

The secretary-general of the United Nations said the world body will not support the Trump administration’s move to reimpose sanctions on Iran unless the Security Council first signs off on the penalties.

Antonio Guterres wrote a letter to council members on Sunday that “there would appear to be uncertainty” over whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo can trigger a “snapback” mechanism in the Security Council’s resolution on the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The Trump administration on Saturday declared that all sanctions against Iran were restored after Pompeo told the council that the “snapback” took effect because the Islamic Republic was in “significant non-performance” with its obligations under the accord.

