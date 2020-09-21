Stupid people giving each other stupid prizes.

Via NY Post:

Sunday’s virtual 2020 Emmy Awards were also a virtual loser for ABC. An average audience of 5.1 million viewers watched the socially distant ceremony, down from last year’s already record low of 6.9 million, according to TV Line. With few surprises — save for “Euphoria’s” Zendaya’s shocking upset in the Best Actress in a Drama category — and an uneven array of best and worst moments, returning host Jimmy Kimmel and the pandemic-sidelined virtual victors were unable to stop the ratings slide from 2019. It seems the cardboard cutouts on hand for Kimmel’s opening monologue may have been paying more attention than the folks who actually tuned in.