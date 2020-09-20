Via Politico:

President Donald Trump is closely considering two conservative women as an intense political battle heats up to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

According to people familiar with the process, one of those potential picks is Barbara Lagoa, a seasoned Florida judge with Cuban roots.

A Florida native, Lagoa was the first Hispanic woman to serve on the Florida Supreme Court. If nominated to the nation’s high court by Trump and confirmed by the Senate, she would be the second Latino justice to ever serve. Current Justice Sonia Sotomayor became the first when she was nominated by former President Barack Obama.

If nominated and confirmed, Lagoa would be the fifth woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

