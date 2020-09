Via Breaking 911:

A suspect who allegedly sent a poison-laced letter to President Donald Trump was taken into custody while trying to enter the United States from Canada.

The identity of the individual was not revealed, but it was reported the suspect is a Canadian woman.

This past week, federal officials intercepted the package addressed to the White House that contained the deadly poison ricin. The envelope, addressed to to President Trump, never made it to The White House.

