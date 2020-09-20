RBG: “Bad idea when [FDR] tried to pack the court… If anything would make the court appear partisan it'd be…one side saying, ‘When we’re in power we’re going to enlarge the number of judges so we'll have more ppl who will vote the way we want them to.’" pic.twitter.com/e3vj0Mzo0K

Both of which makes sense because she wanted to preserve the norms. Now they want to do an end around what she believed in to get power.

Via Daily Wire:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reportedly went further than any other justice in voicing her displeasure that the Supreme Court had only eight justices following the death of Antonin Scalia in 2016 — an election year — calling it “not a good number.”

“The comments mark the furthest a sitting justice has gone, since the sudden death of the late Justice Antonin Scalia earlier this year, to signal that the court would function better with a fully staffed bench,” CNN reported. “Ginsburg was giving an end of the term report to an audience of mostly judges of the Second Circuit Judicial Conference in New York.”

Ginsburg’s resurfaced remark follows her passing late last week after she lost her the fight against her fifth bout with cancer.

