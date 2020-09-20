Via News Week:

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will “most likely” nominate a woman as his Supreme Court pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—but it’s a hand gesture he made that drew his critics to accuse him of misogyny.

Trump made remarks to reporters outside the White House Saturday in which he used his typically flamboyant hand motions as he spoke. When asked whether he is considering filling Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat with another woman, the president insisted he has multiple women at the top of his nominee list.

However, his remarks were accused of being “creepy” and “sexist” by many critics who pointed to an hourglass hand curve gesture he made while describing how a female judge may fill the vacant seat.

