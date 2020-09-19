Outside of @senatemajldr house right now. Crowd getting bigger. LMPD trying to keep people on sidewalks. pic.twitter.com/0AKxmfHpML

He fortunately wasn’t there.

Via Townhall:

In the United States, we have elections to make our voices heard. Elections have consequences. That’s how Mitch McConnell became the leader of the Senate. It’s not a hard concept to understand. But the angry left has resorted to the strategies of violence and intimidation to get their way. One of their favorite tactics is to form roving mobs to terrorize their political enemies. Sometimes that’s the police, local businesses, or people simply eating at a restaurant. But on Saturday, the mob visited the Senate majority leader’s home.

“Move Mitch, get out the way,” the mob’s purveyor of hate shouted over a bullhorn.

