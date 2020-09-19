How is that trying to do in the police working?

Via ABC:

There are two people dead and at least 14 others injured following a mass shooting at a backyard party in Rochester, New York, overnight, according to the Rochester Police Department.

The shooting took place on Pennsylvania Avenue around 12:25 a.m. ET, according to authorities. Police say several dozen rounds were fired.

This is “truly a tragedy of epic proportions,” Rochester interim Police Chief Mark Simmons said during a press conference early Saturday morning. “Sixteen victims is unheard of.”

One deceased victim is a female aged 18-22 and the other is a male, also aged 18-22. The 14 surviving victims were taken to two local hospitals. Simmons said none of the other victims have suffered life-threatening injuries.

