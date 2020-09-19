Filling the SCOTUS vacancy during a lame duck session, after the American people have voted for new leadership, is undemocratic and a clear violation of the public trust in elected officials. Congress would have to act and expanding the court would be the right place to start. — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) September 19, 2020

Mitch McConnell set the precedent. No Supreme Court vacancies filled in an election year. If he violates it, when Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) September 19, 2020

Holder: If Republicans replace Ginsburg and create an “illegitimate majority,” then "what Democrats have to do … at a minimum … additional justices need to be placed on the Supreme Court." pic.twitter.com/23QMqqipIo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2020

Democrats are now threatening to pack the Court if the GOP goes ahead and confirms the president’s nominee. That is if they ever win. Just one more reason to never vote for these people with their threats.

NEW: During a 1pm conference call of @SenateDems, aides say @SenSchumer told his colleagues: “Let me be clear: if Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans move forward with this, then nothing is off the table for next year. Nothing is off the table.” — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) September 19, 2020

Nothing off the table? As if they haven’t been playing completely dirty for the past four years?