Via Washington Examiner:

It has not been even six hours since news broke of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, and ostensibly left-wing activists, politicos, pundits, and journalists are already calling for court-packing and riots.

“If they ever TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f—ing thing down,” threatened former CNN staffer and part-time cannibal Reza Aslan.

Later, after the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement saying that “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” Aslan added in a note that is almost certainly all talk: “Over our dead bodies. Literally.”

Sure, Aslan. You go first.

