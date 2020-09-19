. @GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!

It’s not clear yet if they have the people to do it.

Via Fox News:

President Trump on Saturday said Republicans have an “obligation” to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “without delay.”

The president’s tweet comes after Ginsburg, 87, passed away on Friday from complications surrounding metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

“@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

“We have this obligation, without delay!” he added.

